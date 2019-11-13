A store clerk in Birmingham used a broom to fight off a robber with a knife.
Police just released surveillance video of the incident that happened last month at a Chevron gas station.
The video shows a man walk in and look around before approaching the counter as if to make a purchase. The man then pulls out a knife and tries to climb over the counter.
The store clerk grabs a broom and confronts him.
Police say the robber stole some items from the counter before getting away.
Police are asking the public to help identify the person.
