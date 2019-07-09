Police in Australia released footage of a gender reveal gone wrong in an attempt to show expecting couple what not to do.
Guests are seen in the video from April taking photos and cheering as a car performs a burnout as part of the ceremony. Blue smoke appears from the car, indicating a boy.
However, as the car makes its way down the road, the blue smoke quickly turns to black as the car bursts into flames.
The driver and guests flee from the burning car.
No one was hurt, but the driver was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Officials say the footage was released to urge people to avoid performing similar acts in the future.