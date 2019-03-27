There was a one-sided altercation at a Florida bond court Wednesday morning when an attorney was punched in the head by an inmate.
A public defender was standing with her client when, without warning, an inmate casually walked over and struck her on the side of her head.
Deputies stepped in to subdue the inmate, who's been identified as William Green.
Green was arrested and charged with battery.
One official with the Broward Public Defender's Office said Green should have been separated from the other inmates because of his psychosis.
The attorney who was punched, Julie Chase, was being evaluated at the hospital.