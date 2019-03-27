A Spokane woman obtained video of what she says is a man stealing her purse at a downtown car wash after she forgot it there while washing her car.
Kristen Pierce says she stopped by the Brown Bear Car Wash on Sunset Highway. She is a new mother and in the course of washing her car, she forgot her purse in the wash bay.
Pierce says she went back for it, but it was already gone.
She was able to get surveillance video of the man who used the bay immediately after her. She says the video shows the man grabbing her purse and taking off, without even washing his car.
Pierce says there was about $100 in cash along with her credit cards. She canceled everything, and now just wants the guy caught. If you have any information who the suspect is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.