SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in Andrew Sorenson’s murder, possibly leading to the conviction of a second killer.
“I don’t want to admit to anything but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for my daughter, I will say that,” Brenda Kross said.
Brenda Kross was brought into the Spokane County Jail Thursday night, and is facing one charge of first-degree murder, for possibly taking part in killing 19-year-old Sorenson with her long-time partner, John Eisenman.
“I haven’t been told any of the details at all of what new evidence or anything of why they pulled me in,” Kross said.
Back in 2021, Eisenman was arrested for the murder of Sorenson. The victim’s body was found stuffed in the trunk of Kross’s Honda; the body had been rotting in the back of the trunk for nearly one year before it was found.
Kross was not part of that arrest, however, after a recent conversation with a Human Resources Representative at her work, new details are potentially coming out against Kross.
“I haven’t talked to anybody about anything and so I thought I would be able to talk to her about some stuff,” Kross said. “I believe she has misconstrued a lot of what I've said.”
According to court documents obtained by KHQ, Kross allegedly told her coworker that she was in fact helped kill Sorenson alongside Eisenman. The docs say Kross told the witness that she and Eisenman were laughing and singing while beating Sorenson to death with a cinderblock, as well as stabbing him with a knife.
“That is crazy,” Kross said. “I need to talk to an attorney.”
Sitting behind the glass wall of the visitation cell, Kross neither confirmed nor denied that she had a part in killing the 19-year-old in 2020. However, she did say that if her daughter was violated, she would take action.
“I would kill that son of a b---- who did that to my daughter,” Kross said.
Kross remained calm while she stated her case, saying she believes that the court documents paint her in a misconstrued way.
“It makes me sound like I’m heartless and cruel and none of that is true,” Kross said.
Kross made her first appearance in court today, and is being held on a $1 million bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 27.