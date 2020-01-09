SPOKANE, Wash. - Forecasters are warning drivers of some slick driving conditions and potential black ice spots around the Inland Northwest Thursday morning.
KHQ's Blake Jensen said some overnight snow showers south of Spokane stuck around a bit longer than expected, and while the accumulation wasn't much, the freezing temps have led to some likely slick driving conditions on Highway 195 & 95 between Spokane/Pullman and Coeur d'Alene/Moscow.
The National Weather Service says the recent snow-melt and freezing temps are causing pockets of black ice Thursday morning across parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho, urging drivers to watch for icy patches particularly during the morning commute.
KHQ is under a Weather Authority Alert with a big snowstorm expected starting Friday. 6-8" will be possible from Spokane to CdA up to Sandpoint and across NE Washington by Friday night.
On Wednesday, the NWS issued Winter Storm Watches for Eastern Washington, North Idaho and the Cascades.
