Dramatic dash-cam footage captured the moment a piece of roofing crashed onto a car driving in stormy weather in western Germany.
Both people inside the car were unharmed but had to be helped free by firefighters.
In other parts of the city, trees fell on several parked vehicles and onto houses.
The stormy weather caused severe travel disruptions in Germany over the last couple of days, forcing cancellations and delays to rail and air traffic, particularly in the west of the country.
Police said a 47-year-old driver died Sunday when a tree fell on his car about 60 miles northeast of Cologne.