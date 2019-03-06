WATCH: Seagull squawkers gather for competition in France

Watch again

A French port city staged an annual competition that has become so popular, not everyone can participate.

The 6th Annual Seagull Imitating Championships took place in Dunkirk on Sunday.

The event takes place on the sidelines of the town's annual carnival.

Organizers say it's become a victim of its own success. So many competitors line up to take part that they have to be pre-screened by judges.

The hopefuls perform for a jury at a local cafe. The cries of the audience also give an indication of the competition's success.

A woman named Justine, covered in white feathers, squawked her way to this year's title.