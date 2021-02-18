Weather Alert

...Snow to increase tonight and linger into Friday... Light snow will spread across eastern Washington this afternoon. Snow is expected to intensify through this evening with impacts to the commute. Snow will taper off Friday morning over much of the area, but will continue over Stevens Pass and into the Central Panhandle Mountains into Friday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and may impact the morning commute on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&