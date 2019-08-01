Millions of people have now watched a 25-second video of a South Carolina man singing a popular "Lion King" song with his donkey.
Travis Kinley's pasture in Sumter is usually a quiet place, that was until last week when Travis took out his phone and started recording himself singing a song from "The Lion King" and to his surprise, he wasn't alone.
His donkey, Nathan, started singing along.
Kinley says he saw Nathan braying in the camera and couldn't believe what was happening.
He posted the video to Facebook and expected to get a few likes and shares but to his surprise, the video went viral. It now has more than three million views and Travis has received messages from people all over the world.
"Most people are saying, wow thank you so much for the laugh, we're so glad to have something positive floating around," Kinley said. "The most rewarding ones have said man I really needed to feel some joy, I've been going through a tough time."
When asked what's next for Nathan, Travis says he'll have to learn Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' and see what he does.
millions of people have now watched a 25-second video of a south carolina man singing the 'circle of life' with his donkey.
travis kinley's pasture in sumter is usually a quiet place, that was until last week.
that's when travis took out his phone and started recording himself singing the lion king staple and to his surprise, he wasn't alone.
his donkey nathan started singing along.
kinley says he saw nathan braying in the camera and couldn't believe what was happening.
he posted the video to facebook and expected to get a few likes and shares.
to his surprise, the video went viral.
it now has more than three-million views and travis has received messages from people all over the world.
s/ travis kinley/ nathan's owner:15"most people are saying, wow thank you so much for the laugh, we're so glad to have something positive floating around. The most rewarding ones have said man I really needed to feel some joy, I've been going through a tough time."
s/ travis kinley/ nathan's owner:12"imagine if you were are really loud animal and you barely met anyone as loud as you and then someone yells around you and you're like yes! There are more of my kind!"
when asked what's next for nathan, travis says he'll have to learn whitney houston's 'i will always love you' and see what he does.