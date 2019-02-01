Spokane County Sheriff's Ozzie Knezovich will be answering questions regarding his stance on I-1639 Friday morning.
Several Washington Sheriffs and Police Chiefs have taken a stand against I-1639, calling it unconstitutional. They say it flies in the face of the Second Amendment, and some have said they will not enforce this law.
On Thursday, KHQ reached out to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding his stance on the issue and received the following statement:
I fought against 1639
I spoke against 1639
I have done multiple radio shows denouncing 1639
The people of the state of Washington passed 1639
1639 is unconstitutional at the State and Federal level
1639 is being challenged in court
I have offered to join that lawsuit
The attorneys aren’t sure how to add me in the lawsuit since Sheriff’s have no skin in this one.
These other Sheriffs are purely grandstanding when they say they won’t enforce 1639 because there is nothing for us to enforce
With this said, what is it you would like me to do? As Sheriff there is nothing, at this time, for me to enforce as it pertains to 1639. The day there is I’ll evaluate it and if it is against the Constitutions of the State of Washington or that of the United States I will stand against it.
As it is now, 1639 is not constitutional, is being challenged in court and there is nothing for me to enforce.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich