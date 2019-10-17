Powerful storms moving through the Massachusetts area overnight caused one transformer to explode and it was caught on camera.
Sparks and bright flames light the night as a transformer explodes near a street in Springfield. Crews stood nearby as the object exploded multiple times, creating a fiery ball.
Residents believe downed power lines from wind gust are to blame.
Thousands of residents statewide are without power, with no word on when it will be restored.
Emergency crews say if you do encounter a down power line to stay away and report it immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.