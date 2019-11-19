A woman was caught on camera rescuing a badly burned koala from an Australian brush fire.
The animal was spotted crossing a road through the flames in new south wales on Tuesday. The woman rushed to the marsupial's side, wrapping it in her shirt and pouring water over it. She told officials she'd take the injured koala to Port Macquarie koala hospital for treatment.
Australia's koala population has been badly hurt by the brush fires. More than 350 of the animals are believed to have been killed in the flames.
