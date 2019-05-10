Police in Poland arrested a 54-year old woman after she rammed her car into a liquor store and stole a bottle of liquor
CCTV video captured the crash and break-in, but it wasn't so much a smash a grab, but a smash and carefully select the choice of liquor.
Moments after the car rammed into the shop front, a woman can be seen entering the premises, then carefully choosing a bottle amongst the destruction she caused.
She's been charged with criminal damage and burglary. No one was injured in the incident.