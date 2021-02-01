Water main break reported on Spokane's South Hill, near Rocket Market and Manito Country Club Feb 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A water main break has been reported on Spokane's South Hill, near Rocket Market on E. 43rd Ave.Cars were seen driving through high water. KHQ crews are on their way to the location. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Water Main South Hill Spokane Highway Geophysics Market Car East Rocket Manito Country Club