Monday evening, Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl made a brief statement about on going protests and keeping businesses safe from looters.
"We are getting ahead of it a little bit early in our response tonight," Mayor Woodward said.
Monday evening, there are about 70 people gathered at the Big Red Wagon.
"We are trying to prevent another night of what we saw last night," Mayor Woodward said.
Police Chief Craig Meidl said they made several arrests around 2:00 p.m.
"Some individuals who were walking yelling traffic and witnessed individuals putting on body arm, shields and baseball bats," Chief Meidl said.
As of 9:45 p.m., protesters are at the Red Wagon breaking the 8:15 curfew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.