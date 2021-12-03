It's been nearly four months since Allisyn Traber lost her husband, 4 kids lost their dad, and Spokane County Fire District #9 and the firefighting community as a whole lost Lt. Cody Traber.
"He was a great husband. He also was an amazing dad. He loved his kids with all of his heart. Cody was our world. I know he wasn't the world to everyone else," Allisyn said fondly of her husband. "Just based on what everyone has said about him, he really meant a lot to a lot of people."
On August 26, 2021, Cody and his crew were responding to a brush fire call at the Wandermere bridge. It was the kind of call Cody had been to countless times in his 18 year career, but tragically, it was one he would not return from after he accidentally fell from the bridge.
The response to Allisyn's home that day from Cody's firefighting family tolder her everything before a single word was spoken.
"They came to my house. I knew when I looked out the door because they only come to your house with that many people to tell you one thing," Allisyn said. "You don't think it's ever going to happen, so it's a horrific shock when it does."
In the months following Cody's passing, as his wife and kids continue to grieve and cope, Cody's firefighting brethren continue to be there.
"The fire family that we have is just an indescribable bond," Allisyn said. "They have been here to support the kids and I through every step of the way."
Facing their first holiday season without Cody, that support continues from across the country. While the grief and burden still weigh heavy on the Trabers, it's been lightened ever so slightly with a gift from an organization called Tunnel to Towers, who wanted to make sure Allisyn had one less thing to worry about this year and in the years to come: her mortgage.
It's been completely paid off.
"To have someone, this organization, Tunnel to Towers, come in and tell us, 'Hey, we want to take that load off of you', is an amazing blessing," Allisyn said. "It lifts so much of the weight that I can keep our kids in the house that they grew up in."
It's a home Allisyn and Cody began building a few years back.
"We picked everything about this house. The cabinets, the trim. Cody spent time here every day he wasn't on shift... putting his own blood, swear and tears into our home to make it our own," Allisyn recalled. "You never want this to happen, no one ever wants this to happen, but knowing we're supported by this organization, his fire family, the community, our families, it does mean a lot to us."
With a home that is truly theirs, the Trabers have one less thing to worry about and instead can continue to remember, honor, and love a man who means the world to them. A man who served his community, but above all, a man who loved his family and wanted nothing but the best for them: Lt. Cody Traber.
"Cody would be so grateful to know that we're taken care of," Allisyn said. "That's all he would want that his family is taken care of since he's not here to do it and we definitely are being taken care of."
Tunnel to Towers was founded to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while saving others during the attacks of 9/11. The gift given to Allisyn and her family is just one of 65 mortgages they are paying off this year during their Third Annual Season of Hope as they continue to honor first responders and veterans across the country.
It's an organization Allisyn didn't know much about prior to the donation, but one she says she'll be supporting in the future.
"Making donations so that other families, God forbid, befall these tragedies are able to also be recipients of this financial relief," Allisyn said. "This takes a big stressor off. We can stay here. We can stay in our home surrounded by his memory and his love."
If you would like to get involved or donate to Tunnel to Towers, CLICK HERE.