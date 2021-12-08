The sun was shining Wednesday morning in Manito Park, but it was still plenty cold as the city of Spokane's Assistant Director of Parks, Carl Strong and his team, alongside volunteers from The Friends of Manito worked through the chill to make this holiday season a little brighter for all.
Literally.
"We love this. We live and breathe it," Strong cheerfully said. "This is why we're recreation professionals! We love providing cheer this time of year!"
Strong and his team are getting ready to flip the switch on the drive-thru holiday light show at Manito Park this Friday, an event born last year out of the pandemic.
"I talked to many parents in their cars that were packed full of kids just listening to Christmas music," Strong recalled. "It was quite the event for them."
Kelly Brown, President of The Friends of Manito, says last year's light show was 'wildly successful'.
"We had 66,000 people come through, so we had no choice but to make it happen again," Brown said.
If you went to the event last year, then you know the one drawback was the traffic created by all of the cars, but Brown and Strong believe the flexibility of the event this year will alleviate some of the traffic.
"I don't think any of us expected that many people to come through and to see the lines that we saw," Strong said. "It was a great problem to have and kind of took us by surprise. But we rallied and made it work."
This year's light show won't start until 6:30pm, which Brown hopes will give people plenty of time to get home before the roads get a little busier with families looking to see the lights. They also ask for people to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to opening (6:30pm) to avoid congestion.
Like any good sequel, this year's display is bigger and better with 50 percent more lights and added displays including an ice rink display with silhouettes skating, igloos, an inflatable Christmas village and even the old tour train from Riverfront Park.
Of course, the main attraction, like last year, is the lights.
Lots of lights.
"We've been trying to get our calculators out," Strong thought. "We think we had about 500,000 lights last year, but we've added so many (this year) so we're estimating about 750,000 lights."
Though it was initially a response to the pandemic - a way for a somewhat quarantined community to still enjoy the holiday spirit - Brown hopes the return of the lights this year is just the beginning.
"We hope that this will be an annual tradition in Manito Park," Brown said.
This year's event runs from December 10 - 19. December 10 - 16 will be a drive-thru event from 6:30pm - 9:30pm. December 17 - 19 will be a walk thru event from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Brown added this year's event was made possible by sponsors like Washington Trust Bank, Wagstaff and Providence Health Care. If you'd like to know more about the Friends of Manito, CLICK HERE.