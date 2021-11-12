SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of jingling bells outside of grocery stores during the holiday season is not an unfamiliar one.
Employees and volunteers with the Salvation Army standing next to their red kettles, ringing a tiny red bell, not because they necessarily like standing outside in a Spokane winter, but because they care.
"What they're really doing is they're standing outside for someone else, so someone else can be helped," Salvation Army Major Ken Perine said Friday.
This year's campaign kicks off next week, and Perine says there's already concern the usual din of bells won't be quite as loud.
"We only have about half of our spots filled, so we need people right away," Perine said. "We run about 60 kettle sites during the Christmas season. Every day a kettle site is empty, that's a loss of income for us and makes a hardship for us."
So far, the Salvation Army says they have about 90 people ready to ring bells this holiday season, but they usually need about 180. Some of the open positions are on a volunteer basis, but about 75 percent of bell ringers are paid. It's a minimum wage job, but Perine says for some who are looking to get their life on track, it can lead to big things.
"A lot of people who come to us to work--sometimes it's their first job in years, so it really helps them to gain some stability in employment, get some employment record, and then it helps them to actually be employed after the season."
Perine says that while throwing in a dollar or ten into a red kettle is always appreciated so the Salvation Army can continue their work, with a hefty goal this year to raise $430,000 and limited staffing lined up to accomplish it, there may be a better way to help. If you're looking for another way to help, possibly while even making some money in the process, get your wrist warmed up and get in touch with the Salvation Army.
"That's what I want, to encourage folks who are home. Families who are home and looking for something to do this Christmas season," Perine said. "Come volunteer with us, and you're going to change a life. You're going to change a family's life."
If you're interested in volunteering, applying with, or donating to the Salvation Army, CLICK HERE.