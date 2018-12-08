Patchy fog and low clouds will continue in the valleys through the weekend. A weak weather system may bring a few flurries across the region today. A slightly stronger system arrives Sunday night into Monday morning, and could bring light snow accumulations and could cause travel issues during the morning commute. A third, stronger system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, and has the potential to bring moderate to heavy snow accumulations across the region.
- Today - mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
- Tonight - mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light northeast wind.
- Sunday - partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 3 to 5 mph.