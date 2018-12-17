The next, in what has been a line of Pacific storm systems, rolls into the Inland Northwest Monday night, bringing heavy rain to the valleys and heavy snow to the mountains, along with some gusty winds at times. The heaviest rain will fall overnight and through Tuesday morning before turning over to scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. That's right about when the winds will start to pick up and gusts up to 35mph will be possible Tuesday afternoon-Tuesday night.
Around an inch of rain will be possible for many lower elevation locations. With that much rain in a relatively short period of time, ponding of water on roadways is likely, and some minor urban flooding could be possible due to clogged storm drains. A flood watch is in place for parts of the Palouse, where OVER an inch of rain could also cause rises on streams and rivers in that area.
Up in the mountains, snow will fall heavy through the day on Tuesday, with Winter Storm Warnings in place for the Cascades and mountains of N. Central Washington and Idaho. 10-20" of snow could fall above 4,000', greatly impacting travel over mountain passes.
Some drier weather is expected Wednesday, before the next storm brings more valley rain and mountain snow on Thursday.