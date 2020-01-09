Well it's finally here. Winter that is. After our first week of January felt like Spring, a strong winter storm system moves in bringing heavy snow at times on Friday.
In Spokane, light snow showers will fall through the morning, before heavier snow ramps up in the afternoon. Our biggest concern is the evening commute! By that time several inches of snow could already be on the roads, with heavy snow still falling. Traffic will be slow-going, so have a plan to get home safely! In total 4-7" of snow looks likely in Spokane by Friday night, with even more in the Northern Panhandle and mountains.
We'll get somewhat of a break on Saturday, before another storm on Sunday could bring several more inches of snow. The strong storms look to move out to start next week, but that's when the cold moves in! High temperatures could fall all the way down into the single digits, with overnight lows below-0° by next Tuesday and Wednesday!
-Blake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.