Right now, we are under a Weather Authority Alert because of strong winds impacting the Inland Northwest. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will continue through 11pm Monday.
The Spokane International Airport recorded a 60-mph wind gust just before 4 p.m. and we are consistently seeing 40 to 50 mph wind gusts across Spokane. We have likely seen the peak of our wind gusts this afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m. but the weakening won't be very quick. Currently, we are seeing conditions that have caused downed trees, power outages, blowing dust and limited visibilities. Tonight, the low will drop near freezing and while power companies work to restore electricity to many across the Inland Northwest, be prepared for cold temperatures overnight.
Today's strong storm is also bringing wet and heavy snow to mountain passes, causing issues for travelers heading to Spring break destinations. Winter Weather Advisories for the Idaho Panhandle and Winter Storm Warnings for the Cascades are set to expire Tuesday morning. Please be prepared for winter travel if you are headed over the mountains either to the west or east of Spokane.
While quieter than Monday, Tuesday's winds remain blustery with gust to 25 mph. We will see gradual clearing throughout the day, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the rest of the work week with daytime highs heading back into the 60's by Thursday.