KHQ's weather team has issued a Weather Authority Alert because snow overnight could impact the morning commute. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Washington, extending east into North Idaho.
The Spokane/CDA metro area is expecting between two and four inches of snow, starting around 2am. The snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday until 3pm. The National Weather Service says the snow could potentially create hazardous conditions for the morning commute.
Things will be even more dangerous further south. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning on the Palouse, from Rosalia south into Oregon. Heavy snow is expected in Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 4 and 6 inches. The snow is expected to start falling at 4am and continue throughout the entire day.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The CDC has tips on how to prepare for a Winter Storm HERE