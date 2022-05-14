Tonight in Spokane, we can expect a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. The wind is expected to be light and variable, with the overnight low dropping to about 45 degrees.
Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a daytime high near 73 degrees. If we hit that, it will be the first 70 degree day of the year! The NWS released a list probabilities for cities in the area to hit 70 degrees, and Spokane has a 70% chance. What odds!
Sunday night, the next system will pull across the Inland Northwest bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The Palouse and LC Valley will see a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms, which could bring heavy downpour rain, strong winds, and lightning. Also be prepared for localized flooding.
The start of the work week will be mostly dry before rain is expected to return by Wednesday.