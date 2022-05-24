Stop me if you've heard this already. We haven't hit 70° yet in Spokane this Spring. We're about 5 weeks behind when we normally accomplish that feat, and as of this past Saturday, set a record for the longest we've gotten into a calendar year before hitting 70°. But it finally looks like we'll get the monkey off our back! High pressure is re-directing our airflow in from the southwest, and that will push temperatures up NEAR 70° on Wednesday, but the best chance looks to be on Thursday! Enjoy the warm-up though, because it will be brief. By Thursday evening our next storm pushes in, bringing another threat of thunderstorms to the region. Once it passes, we settle back into the breezy, showery and cooler pattern we've grown accustomed to this Spring, and that looks to last through Memorial Day weekend. Spotty showers both Saturday and Monday, with the best chance of widespread rain over the weekend looking to be on Sunday.
70° Temperatures, But They Don't Last Long
- Blake Jensen
-
- Updated
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:02:02 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:11 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:02:02 AM
Sunset: 08:32:11 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:01:07 AM
Sunset: 08:33:18 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:00:16 AM
Sunset: 08:34:23 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 04:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:35:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 04:58:38 AM
Sunset: 08:36:29 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 04:57:53 AM
Sunset: 08:37:30 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 04:57:10 AM
Sunset: 08:38:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
