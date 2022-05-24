Blake
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

Stop me if you've heard this already. We haven't hit 70° yet in Spokane this Spring. We're about 5 weeks behind when we normally accomplish that feat, and as of this past Saturday, set a record for the longest we've gotten into a calendar year before hitting 70°. But it finally looks like we'll get the monkey off our back! High pressure is re-directing our airflow in from the southwest, and that will push temperatures up NEAR 70° on Wednesday, but the best chance looks to be on Thursday! Enjoy the warm-up though, because it will be brief. By Thursday evening our next storm pushes in, bringing another threat of thunderstorms to the region. Once it passes, we settle back into the breezy, showery and cooler pattern we've grown accustomed to this Spring, and that looks to last through Memorial Day weekend. Spotty showers both Saturday and Monday, with the best chance of widespread rain over the weekend looking to be on Sunday. 

