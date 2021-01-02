A breezy, warm and rainy night ahead
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:10:06 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 2 mi
Today
Rain and wind. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Rain and wind. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 07:38:20 AM
Sunset: 04:10:06 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Rain and wind. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:38:14 AM
Sunset: 04:11:08 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 07:38:05 AM
Sunset: 04:12:11 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:37:53 AM
Sunset: 04:13:17 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:37:38 AM
Sunset: 04:14:24 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:37:21 AM
Sunset: 04:15:34 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:37 AM
Sunset: 04:16:45 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
