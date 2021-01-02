Overnight wind gusts into 01/03/2021
It'll be a warm night! Our overnight lows will stick in the 40s, about 20 degrees above average. We are also watching for the to wind pick up in the evening hours; we could see gusts to about 35-40 miles per hour overnight in the Spokane area.
 
The rain will persist through the early morning hours as well. In the mountains, we're getting a fair amount of snow accumulation. If you have to travel over mountain passes, check pass reports before you go and give yourself lots of extra time. 
 
After a lot of snow, rain and overcast skies, we might see some of that sunshine for your Sunday! We're looking for a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures remaining unseasonably warm. Our daytime highs will reach the low-40s, about 10 degrees above average.
 
From there, it seems like Mother Nature can't quite make up her mind. We're watching for a good amount of rain on Monday, some sun on Tuesday, and the rain/snow mix returns Wednesday. After that though, it looks like things might clear out by the end of the week.

