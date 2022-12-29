NonStop Local Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. Locally higher accumulations for portions of the Palouse...Highway 195 eastward with 4 to 6 inches of snow possible. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Colfax, Cheney, Davenport, La Crosse, Rosalia, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Oakesdale, Pullman, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Worley, and Plummer. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be brief periods of light snow through this evening, but the heavier more impactful snow will come overnight and early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
A couple of systems on the move!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
Local Weather
Weather Alert
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:22 AM
- Sunset: 04:05:53 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Snow showers. High near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:38:22 AM
Sunset: 04:05:53 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 07:38:29 AM
Sunset: 04:06:45 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:38:33 AM
Sunset: 04:07:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: WSW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:38:34 AM
Sunset: 04:08:34 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: W @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:38:32 AM
Sunset: 04:09:32 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:38:27 AM
Sunset: 04:10:33 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 04:11:35 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
