We've got a pair of systems on the move, with the first set to deliver hit and miss chances for a rain/snow mix this afternoon with a second system that will be packing a bit more of a punch overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with the possibility of up to an inch of new snow for Spokane.
 
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Spokane/CDA metro area, Washington and Idaho Palouse, Cascade Mountains, NE mountains of Washington as well as North Idaho into Western Montana. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Lookout pass are currently open but traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
 
This weekend for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, conditions will be mostly dry with temperatures ranging in the 30s.

