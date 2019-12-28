A dusting of snow possible overnight
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:08 AM
- Sunset: 04:05:04 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:38:08 AM
Sunset: 04:05:04 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:38:18 AM
Sunset: 04:05:52 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:38:25 AM
Sunset: 04:06:43 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: S @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:38:30 AM
Sunset: 04:07:36 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:38:32 AM
Sunset: 04:08:31 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM
Sunset: 04:09:29 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Rain showers early then becoming windy with mixed rain and snow showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:38:27 AM
Sunset: 04:10:28 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
