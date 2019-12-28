Sydnee Stelle
Your Saturday didn't get very warm, temperatures only reaching the upper-20s, a few degrees below average for this time of year. We'll see a few clouds and calm wind tonight, overnight lows reaching the mid-20s. We are watching for a light flurry or two overnight, though it won't be much. At most, you'll wake up to a dusting of snow.
 
Sunday is looking nice and calm here in Spokane. Daytime highs will reach the low-30s, we'll look for a little bit of cloud cover in the morning. Those clouds should start to move out by the afternoon bringing a few sun breaks to the Inland Northwest. Monday is looking almost identical, it should be another nice day.
 
Get out there and enjoy it, because the showers return on New Year's Eve and stick around throughout the week. We might see up to an inch of snow on Tuesday, but it will turn to rain or at least rain/snow mix by Wednesday. We'll see a gradual boost in temperatures throughout the week, with daytime highs reaching the low-40s for New Year's Day. The showers will move out and we'll see daytime highs back down into the low-30s by Saturday. 

Tags