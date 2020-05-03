A gorgeous start to next week!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 45°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 45°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:05:52 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:28 AM
Sunset: 08:05:52 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:26:26 AM
Sunset: 08:07:16 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:24:55 AM
Sunset: 08:08:39 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 05:23:24 AM
Sunset: 08:10:01 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: W @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:21:56 AM
Sunset: 08:11:23 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:20:29 AM
Sunset: 08:12:45 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:19:03 AM
Sunset: 08:14:05 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
