Spokane Day Planner for 03/04/2020

Spokane Day Planner for 03/04/2020
We're seeing a few scattered showers push through the Inland Northwest for your Sunday evening. They won't last long, we're expecting things to clear as we head into those overnight hours. It will be a little chilly tonight though, with temperatures dipping down into the mid-30s overnight.
 
Your Monday is looking full of sunshine and blue sky, though a few light clouds may push through in the afternoon. Temperatures are warming up from Sunday, we should reach the mid-60s by the afternoon. We'll see a few more clouds for your Tuesday, but we'll reach the low-70s for your daytime high.
 
Things take a turn on Wednesday as another system pushes through, we're expecting wind and rain to move in. Our temperatures will also sit below average as we're only expected to reach the upper-50s.
 
Our weather rebounds on Thursday, bringing sunshine and a warming trend into next weekend. By Saturday, we're expecting upper-70s and blue skies, enjoy it!
 

Tags