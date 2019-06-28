We saw a very active first week of Summer, but thankfully the weather is looking up as we head into one of the biggest weekends in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene!
Friday evening, we're continuing to see some thunderstorm activity in the Cascades, NE Washington mountains and SE Washington into the Camas Prairie. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are looking dry and sunny though! We'll be in the upper-40s for those overnight lows with partly cloudy skies moving into the evening.
For Hoopfest, we're looking for a few clouds, but overall sunny skies all weekend. Our daytime high will climb into the upper-70s on Saturday, and by Sunday, we'll be sitting comfortably in the 80s by the afternoon.
For IRONMAN, you'll be in the upper-50s for that early morning start time, though skies will be mostly clear. You'll see sunshine all day in Coeur d'Alene, with highs reaching to the 80s by the afternoon. Looks like a beautiful day for a race!
As we look ahead to next week, it's finally starting to feel like summer! We'll see highs in the 80s and sunshine every day. The 4th of July is looking to follow that trend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Have fun in the sun and be safe!