Labor Day Weekend is off to a beautiful start! Temperatures reached up into the upper-80s in Spokane and the warm weather will stick around through late tonight. Spokane will likely see temperatures dip down into the upper-60s by 11:00 p.m.
A HOT Start to September!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:06:49 AM
- Sunset: 07:32:11 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:06:49 AM
Sunset: 07:32:11 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
Sunset: 07:30:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:31 AM
Sunset: 07:28:13 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:53 AM
Sunset: 07:26:14 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:12:14 AM
Sunset: 07:24:14 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:13:35 AM
Sunset: 07:22:14 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:14:56 AM
Sunset: 07:20:13 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
