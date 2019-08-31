Sydnee Stelle

Labor Day Weekend is off to a beautiful start! Temperatures reached up into the upper-80s in Spokane and the warm weather will stick around through late tonight. Spokane will likely see temperatures dip down into the upper-60s by 11:00 p.m.

Sunday won't be quite as hot, with temperatures topping at out the mid-80s. We'll see sunny skies on Sunday, and those will stick around through Monday, when we're expecting temperatures to reach the low-80s for the daytime high. 
 
Then, we start to warm back up! Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures reach the mid-80s again, we will consistently see temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for the first week of September. By Thursday night, we have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms which will cool us off moving into the end of the week. Friday is looking to see temperatures return to the low-80s. That comfortable weather will stick around through next weekend. Overall, a very HOT start to September, get out there and enjoy the last couple weeks of summer!
 

