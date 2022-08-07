Another heat advisory is among us, as temperatures are going to reach triple digits again by Tuesday in Spokane, and across the state.
An Excessive Heat Advisory begins Monday at noon and is set to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m. Temperatures are reaching the high 90s Monday in Spokane, and into the triple digits by Tuesday.
The good news? These hot temperatures are not going to stick around as long as they did during the state’s last heat wave. Spokane will be back in the mid-80s for the weekend, with the sun shining all week.
As for air quality conditions across Washington, the conditions are sitting in the green range, which is good! Those wildfires are continuing to burn, which means the question of smoke in the sky is a big one; right now, our smoke radar is showing light smoke conditions across Washington, Idaho, and Western Montana.
A system of precipitation is moving up from the south early Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms sitting above central Washington around eight a.m. Tuesday, eventually making way to the Inland Northwest by Tuesday night.
We will continue to monitor that storm, hoping the rain mixed with the hot temperatures does not create dry lightning, which would be bad news for the wildfires. Despite this mild concern, wind speeds have been marvelous this weekend across the state! Helping stop the spread of those fires, making it easier for firefighters to battle those flames.