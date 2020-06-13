A little bit of everything on Sunday...
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- TIMELINE OF A TRAGEDY: Events leading to the discovery of Tylee and JJ's bodies on Daybell's property
- Downtown Spokane businesses speaking out against armed groups during protests
- Family members confirm remains found on Daybell's property are JJ and Tylee
- New report shows increasing COVID-19 activity in eastern Washington, including Spokane County
- 2 killed, 11 injured in three-vehicle head on collision near Orondo
- Washington schools expected to resume in-person instruction this fall, require staff/students wear face coverings
- 18-year-old arrested for stealing merchandise from downtown Spokane Nike store during riots
- Terminally ill Spokane Valley husband passes away with wife finally able to be by his side
- Man arrested after confrontation with protesters in Whitefish
- 'I've called them probably 6000 times': Spokane Valley woman having no luck resolving unemployment issue
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 04:51:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:42 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:51:22 AM
Sunset: 08:49:14 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:51:18 AM
Sunset: 08:49:42 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 04:51:16 AM
Sunset: 08:50:07 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 04:51:17 AM
Sunset: 08:50:31 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:51:20 AM
Sunset: 08:50:51 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:51:26 AM
Sunset: 08:51:10 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:51:34 AM
Sunset: 08:51:26 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.