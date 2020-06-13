Sydnee Stelle
Your Sunday is looking to be quite the mixed bag. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average, reaching the low-60s by the afternoon. We'll start off with some sunshine, but we are expecting a few more clouds to push through mid-day and into the afternoon, bringing a chance of showers. It will be a little breezy and afternoon thunderstorms are also a possibility, with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours within those storms. 
 
The next system pushes through on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures in the mid-50s and a good chance of showers for most of the day. That system hangs on through Tuesday, but warmer temperatures and calmer conditions move through by Wednesday evening. The week just keeps getting nicer from there, with sunshine and warming temperatures. We should reach the low-80s by next weekend!
 

