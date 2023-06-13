Today we are starting off with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and some muggy conditions.
A cold front Tuesday afternoon will bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions into Tuesday evening, with wind gust 25-30 mph for Spokane/CDA and 35-45 through the Cascade Valleys and central Washington. Due to gusty winds and low relative humidity, the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin have Red Flag Warnings in place due to elevated fire danger. Any fires that do start could spread rapidly due to the high wind gusts and low humidity. Today the daytime highs will remain above average, in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Winds remain breezy Wednesday and temperatures drop into the low 70s and will stay in the 70s through the end of the week, with a nice mix of sun and clouds into Friday.