Today and tomorrow are looking pretty mild. We will see sunny skies, dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. This nice conditions are due to the ridge of high pressure that we are still sitting under.
As we hit the end of the work week a cold front looks to arrive. It will be bringing gusty winds and breezy conditions. That being said, if you have any leaves in your yard the next couple of days is looking like the time to rake them! Temperatures Friday will look to rise back into the 60's. But after that cold front pushes in we will see temperatures drop into the 40's for the weekend. Cold and dry air will continue to hang over us into next week giving us below average temperatures. As of last check, there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, otherwise the weekend is looking dry.
