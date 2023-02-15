Below freezing temperatures and patchy freezing fog will settle in once again bringing the threat for an icy Thursday morning commute. 

Otherwise, we are looking for partly sunny skies and quiet conditions to wrap up the work week, with highs in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's and 30's. 
There is a weak system that will move in Friday into Saturday delivering some light mountain snow, with a stronger system set to arrive Sunday into Monday that will bring another round of mountain snow and likely drop snow levels to the valley floors by Tuesday morning. 
 

