Below freezing temperatures and patchy freezing fog will settle in once again bringing the threat for an icy Thursday morning commute.
A Quiet wrap to the work week!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
- Sunset: 05:14:33 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:55:30 AM
Sunset: 05:12:57 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: E @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 05:14:33 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:52:05 AM
Sunset: 05:16:07 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:50:21 AM
Sunset: 05:17:42 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM
Sunset: 05:19:16 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:46:49 AM
Sunset: 05:20:50 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:45:02 AM
Sunset: 05:22:24 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
