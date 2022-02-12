Patchy freezing fog once again begins our Sunday as our temperatures sit in the teens and 20s. Once again, clouds and fog will clear late morning or in the early afternoon. We can look forward to more sunshine as highs warm back into the 40s and 50s. Sunday night, we finally get some changes rolling back into the forecast as clouds build back into the region. This will keep our temperatures a little warmer into the overnight hours.
A sunny Super Bowl Sunday
- Jessica Raney Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 60%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:08:36 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:03 AM
Sunset: 05:08:36 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:58:25 AM
Sunset: 05:10:11 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 3 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:56:45 AM
Sunset: 05:11:47 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:55:04 AM
Sunset: 05:13:22 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:53:22 AM
Sunset: 05:14:57 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:51:39 AM
Sunset: 05:16:32 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:49:55 AM
Sunset: 05:18:06 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
