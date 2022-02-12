Super Bowl Sunday's Highs

Patchy freezing fog once again begins our Sunday as our temperatures sit in the teens and 20s. Once again, clouds and fog will clear late morning or in the early afternoon. We can look forward to more sunshine as highs warm back into the 40s and 50s. Sunday night, we finally get some changes rolling back into the forecast as clouds build back into the region. This will keep our temperatures a little warmer into the overnight hours. 

