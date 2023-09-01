After a few days of widespread rain across the Inland Northwest, a ridge of high pressure nudges into the region just in time for Labor Day Weekend.
Today we will see mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog to start this Friday. Conditions will gradually clear by this afternoon and we will see the return of low 80 degree temperatures.
Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, Saturday will be the warmest day with temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon paired with sunny skies.
Sunday and Monday, a weak system moves in bringing more chances of light rain throughout the region. Rainfall totals will stay low, but if you have outdoor plans, bring that rain jacket with you!
Temperatures will cool from Saturday into Labor Day with highs dropping to the low 70s.