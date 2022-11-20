Heading into the work week, we are seeing a chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day.
The weekend brought more chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees.
Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on the move. Cold air and cloud coverage is trapping pollutants toward the ground, creating unhealthy air conditions throughout the city. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until Monday at three p.m. Until then, for folks who are part of sensitive groups among the population, please keep this in mind and stay safe.
If you can, reduce activities outside that will bring extra burden to your breathing, and reduce activities that can contribute to air pollution – such as, outdoor burning.
Early Monday morning, a weaker system of precipitation is starting to move across the state from the pacific. Tuesday is forecasted to see the most precipitation of the week – a 30% chance of snow after ten a.m., then another 30% chance of snowfall before ten p.m. Tuesday night.
This light precipitation may continue throughout the week, with Wednesday seeing a chance for flurries, with a break on Thanksgiving, before these chances for rain/snowfall comes back Friday through Sunday, for the holiday weekend.
As for your Turkey Day forecast, Thanksgiving is going to see a warm-up! The daytime high is forecasted to be around 44 degrees, with early morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies. Enjoy this holiday and eat all of the good Thanksgiving food!