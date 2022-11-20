Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are expected to increase through Monday with the potential for degrading air quality. A weather system Tuesday will bring increasing precipitation chances and stronger transport winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&