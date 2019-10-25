Temperatures today will be the warmest of our 7 Day as they aim to hit the 60 degree mark! With a cold front moving in today our biggest player is going to be the wind. We are looking at strong gusts on top of already strong sustained winds. Gusts today will be well into the 30mph range. These conditions mean we could see some tree limbs broken, isolated power outages as well as difficult driving for high profile vehicles. A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon today until 10pm tonight for Ellensburg over to Vantage. We are looking at the chance for some isolated showers to arrive this afternoon into this evening, but expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30's.
We will see a drastic drop in our daytime high for tomorrow, with temperatures only topping out into the 40's. We could see some lingering showers tomorrow morning. That does include the possibility for some snow showers, you know how it goes... it's all about timing and temperatures. We are not expecting too much of an impact though. As we head into the second half of the day we will look for gradually clearing skies.
The colder than normal temperatures look to continue well into next week. Overall, next week is looking pretty dry.
