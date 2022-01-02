We start Monday with temperatures sitting in the teens, upper 20s, and low 30s across the Inland Northwest. Highs sit near average across the region with many sitting in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s. Winter weather makes the morning commute a wet one, so allow plenty of time to make it to work on time. Almost the whole region has a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning in effect now through Monday evening. Much of the Columbia Basin holds on to gusty winds of 20-30 MPH throughout Monday.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUES WHILE ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie tonight into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights overnight. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. The next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will spread from the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches on Monday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could result in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM
- Sunset: 04:09:42 PM
- Dew Point: 17°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Tomorrow
Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUES WHILE ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie tonight into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights overnight. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. The next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will spread from the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches on Monday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could result in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:38:31 AM
Sunset: 04:09:42 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:38:25 AM
Sunset: 04:10:43 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: S @ 16mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:38:17 AM
Sunset: 04:11:46 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:06 AM
Sunset: 04:12:51 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:37:52 AM
Sunset: 04:13:58 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Snow in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 07:37:35 AM
Sunset: 04:15:07 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:37:15 AM
Sunset: 04:16:18 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.