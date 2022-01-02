Monday's Warnings/ Advisories

We start Monday with temperatures sitting in the teens, upper 20s, and low 30s across the Inland Northwest. Highs sit near average across the region with many sitting in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s. Winter weather makes the morning commute a wet one, so allow plenty of time to make it to work on time. Almost the whole region has a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning in effect now through Monday evening. Much of the Columbia Basin holds on to gusty winds of 20-30 MPH throughout Monday. 

Tags