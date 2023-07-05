A beautiful 4th of July led right into a beautiful 5th of July. The region saw lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
A little bit of haze from British Columbia wildfire smoke is still in the region, but so far, it is mostly staying in the upper level of the atmosphere and hardly affecting our air quality.
A few small thunderstorms and showers popped up in North Central Washington with lift from the mountains. Isolated mountain thunderstorms will continue up to the weekend. Most of the region, especially valley locations are expected to be dry.
A slight warming trend is expected with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in Spokane. Other areas including the LC Valley may be over the 100 degree mark.