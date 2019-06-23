Sunday night should see partly cloudy skies, a breeze of about 10-15 mph, and low temperatures in the 50s. Then, the start to the work week is looking fairly nice. Monday should see a high in the low-70s and some mostly sunny skies.
Low pressure moves in Tuesday night bringing unsettled weather and cooler temperatures to the Inland Northwest. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms every afternoon from Tuesday through Friday, though it's looking like Spokane's best shot for strong thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. These strong storms could bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. It's difficult to say how severe these storms might be as we are still a couple days out, but be prepared for unsettled weather if you have any outdoor plans this week.
I know everyone is waiting to see what the weather will do for Hoopfest next weekend. We are still a little far out to determine exactly what that might look like, but for now, it looks like this low pressure will track out of the Spokane area in time for the. Right now, we are looking for seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies, though we'll have a better idea as we get closer to the weekend.