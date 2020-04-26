Active weather returns on Monday
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 49°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 49°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:39:33 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:58 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:39:33 AM
Sunset: 07:55:58 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 05:37:50 AM
Sunset: 07:57:23 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 20mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:36:08 AM
Sunset: 07:58:48 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:34:27 AM
Sunset: 08:00:12 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:32:48 AM
Sunset: 08:01:37 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:31:10 AM
Sunset: 08:03:01 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:29:34 AM
Sunset: 08:04:25 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
