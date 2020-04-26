Sydnee Stelle
Your Sunday night is going to be fairly warm, with temperatures sitting in the mid-40s overnight. We'll watch for clouds to move through ahead of a storm that moves in to start your week.
 
By Monday, we'll watch for the chance for off and on showers all day, with gusty winds. Those winds will sit sustained out of the south between 15 and 25 MPH, with wind gusts to 40. The stronger winds will move through in the afternoon.
 
Tuesday is looking to be beautiful, with sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper-60s. A few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, though daytime highs are looking to climb into the mid-70s mid week. Temperatures will return to normal in the low-60s by next weekend.

