Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING FREQUENT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN IDAHO THROUGH SATURDAY... .THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING FREQUENT LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC WINDS. CREWS IN THE FIELD SHOULD BE VIGILANT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS TODAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR NORTH IDAHO AND MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 101 NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE (ZONE 101), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 680 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE MOUNTAINS (ZONE 680) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 682 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE MOUNTAINS (ZONE 682). * THUNDERSTORMS: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE SATURDAY. BY SATURDAY EVENING, STORMS WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY WET AND WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN. * OUTFLOW WINDS: GUSTY AND ERRATIC WINDS WILL BE POSSIBLE NEAR ANY THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS: NEW FIRE STARTS ARE POSSIBLE FROM LIGHTNING STRIKES WHICH COULD BE FANNED FROM GUSTY WINDS. FIRE PERSONAL SHOULD BE VIGILANT OF ON AND OFF STORMS AND OUTFLOW WINDS WHEN DEPLOYED TO ANY NEW INCIDENTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&

THE AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 10 AM THIS MORNING. WASHINGTON COUNTIES WITHIN THE AIR QUALITY ALERT INCLUDE: FERRY LINCOLN PEND OREILLE SPOKANE STEVENS AIR QUALITY WILL VARY FROM UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS TO MODERATE AND GOOD ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON DUE TO SMOKE FROM REGIONAL AND LOCAL FIRES. COOLER AND WETTER WEATHER OVER THE WEEKEND IS EXPECTED TO ALLOW IMPROVEMENT, ESPECIALLY RAINFALL FROM THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA TODAY AND TONIGHT, THEREFORE THE AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 10 AM THIS MORNING. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://FORTRESS.WA.GOV/ECY/ENVIWA/ OR AIRNOW.GOV. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.