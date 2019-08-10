We've got a lot going on this weekend. On Saturday, we're expecting the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain all day long. Here in Spokane, those storms aren't expected to be severe, though places like Walla Walla, Pullman, Lewiston and Orophino all have the possibility of isolated and scattered severe thunderstorms, meaning they could see wind gusts up to 60 mph and larger hail. Temperatures are supposed to reach the mid-80s for that daytime high.
Thanks to those thunderstorms, much of the Inland Northwest is under a Red Flag Warning through 9:00 PM on Saturday. Those thunderstorms are likely to bring frequent lightning and gusty winds, meaning a cloud to ground lightning strike could very well start a fire that is then fanned by those winds. Fire danger remains high while we see the possibility of these storms rolling through.
These storms are also moving a little more slowly and may dump heavy rain as they move through. For that reason, much of the region is under a Flash Flood Watch from 2:00 PM through late Saturday evening. Burn scars and areas of steep terrain are of extra concern as rock and mudslides are possible there. If this Watch gets upgraded to a Warning, we'll let you know.
Air Quality continues to fluctuate in the Spokane area. We are under an Air Quality Alert through late Saturday morning. Air Quality is about Moderate in Spokane on Saturday morning, though it keeps changing. If more fires start or if the winds change, we might see that alert extended, it's something we'll continue to keep an eye on.
We'll continue to see these showers and thunderstorms through Sunday, though they should be a little more calm in the second half of the weekend. Expect a major cool down for Sunday though, our daytime high is only expected to reach the mid-60s.
Once we get through the weekend though, the weather is looking to calm down considerably! Your work week should be dry, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs between the 70s and 80s.