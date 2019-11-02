It looks like a nice weekend out there, but it might be best to appreciate the sunshine through a window due to air quality concerns.
Saturday night in Spokane will be calm and cold, with overnight lows dipping to the upper 20s. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s. For the most part, our weather pattern won't stray far from those conditions until Thursday. That's when a chance of rain will return to our forecast.
Our main issue right now is air quality. There's an area of high pressure parked over us, and it's causing our air to stagnate. The good news is that we'll see some beautiful, sunny days because of this, but the bad news is that our air quality will be impacted for multiple days to come.
An air stagnation advisory is in effect for Spokane and the surrounding areas until Tuesday morning, at the very least. Sensitive groups such as older adults, kids and people with asthma should limit time outside. The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency has issued several burning restrictions that will be in effect until further notice.
