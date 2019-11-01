With high pressure building off the coast, we are seeing calm winds and warming temperatures. That combination is putting our air quality in jeopardy in Spokane this weekend and into early next week.
The National Weather Service issued an Air Stagnation Advisory this morning and it lasts through Tuesday morning, although it's possible it will be extended depending on conditions. Burn Restrictions are also in place to protect our air quality through this period, so you can only burn an EPA-certified stove or fireplace insert right now. Wood-burning fireplaces and outdoor burning of any kind (recreational included) is not allowed during this restriction. It's in place indefinitely as we wait for conditions to improve.
It doesn't feel like it's warming up much as our overnight lows are still well below freezing. We're seeing those overnight lows stick firmly in the 20s for the entirety of our seven-day forecast.
Our high temperatures will climb this weekend to the mid-40s and up into the low-50s by early next week. We are seeing sunshine and calm winds in this forecast, so other than air quality, the next few days are looking beautiful.
