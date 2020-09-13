Air Quality Concerns to Continue

Today the air quality continued to worsen as it remains hazardous to be outside even for the healthiest of individuals. Expect temps tonight to drop into the 50s and the air quality to be a problem. An upper level high pressure system sticks around on Monday before pushing into the Southwestern US. This leaves room for a low pressure system off the west coast to slide into the area come Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This shift of winds will aid in moving the smoke out of our area, thus improving air quality all around.
Light smoke and haze is projected to stick around all week. Look for some rain to help out fire crews by the weekend. Have a safe week everyone!
