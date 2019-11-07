Air Quality Improving!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...AIR STAGNATION WHICH MEANS LIGHT WINDS, STRONG MORNING INVERSIONS, AND POOR CONDITIONS FOR POLLUTION DISPERSION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL AT LEAST NOON PST FRIDAY. ADVISORIES MAY BE EXTENDED THROUGH THE WEEKEND. * IMPACTS...POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY INDICATES THAT DUE TO LIMITED MOVEMENT OF AN AIR MASS IN THE ADVISORY AREA, POLLUTION HAS THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE TO DANGEROUS LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT NO OUTDOOR BURNING OCCUR AND THAT RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES BE LIMITED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 38°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 38°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:43 AM
- Sunset: 04:23:05 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:42:43 AM
Sunset: 04:23:05 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:44:15 AM
Sunset: 04:21:42 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:45:47 AM
Sunset: 04:20:22 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:47:19 AM
Sunset: 04:19:03 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: N @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:48:50 AM
Sunset: 04:17:46 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:50:21 AM
Sunset: 04:16:31 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:51:52 AM
Sunset: 04:15:19 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
