Sydnee Stelle
Tonight, we'll watch for a little more haze out there and a few clouds rolling through. We will see calm wind with temperatures getting down to about 30 degrees overnight. Air quality remains an issue tonight, but is looking to improve tomorrow.
 
An inversion is finally starting to weaken, after trapping pollutants in our air the last week. Our air quality should hopefully be back to normal by this afternoon. We'll see our daytime high get up into the mid-50s, with a few clouds and a calm wind.
 
By tomorrow morning, we'll start to see a weak disturbance roll through the Inland Northwest. We might see a few light showers out there Saturday morning. By the afternoon, most the moisture should be contained to the lower panhandle and eastern Montana. 
 
We'll watch for some fog on Sunday morning, with temperatures sticking in the low-50s over the weekend. By next week, we might see a few more light showers on Tuesday or Wednesday, but the rest of the week is looking calm.

